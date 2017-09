Harvard Grad Fired From Ropes & Gray Trims Bar Exam Suit

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 10:50 PM EDT) -- A Harvard Law School graduate who lost her job at Ropes & Gray LLP after twice failing the bar exam dropped some of her claims on Tuesday against the New York State Board of Law Examiners, which she says did not accommodate her anxiety-related disability until it was too late.



U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie officially dismissed Tamara Wyche's claims that the board violated Title III of the Americans with Disabilities Act and the New York City Human Rights Law. Judge Dearie also opened up limited...

To view the full article, register now.