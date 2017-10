Global 20: Shearman & Sterling

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 2:11 PM EDT) -- New York-based Shearman & Sterling LLP introduced new practice areas in privacy and emerging growth while engaging in first-in-kind, high-value transactions in Latin America and Asia, once again earning a spot on Law360’s 2017 Global 20 list.



Shearman & Sterling



U.S. headcount: 421



Global headcount: 836



Total offices: 20



Offices by Region:



North America: 5



Europe: 6



Middle East: 3



Asia-Pacific: 5



South America: 1 The 836-attorney firm with 20 offices in 13 countries around the world has just under half of its lawyers based outside the...

