Finance Committee Pushes Tweaks To EU Legislative Process

Law360, London (September 27, 2017, 1:00 PM BST) -- Members of the European Parliament have suggested imposing stricter obligations on the bloc's executive arm to respect deadlines and granting wider access to working group meetings for parliamentary officials.



European Parliament politicians who want to improve how laws are made at EU level have drafted an opinion for a top parliamentary committee. (AP) The proposals were put forward by the politicians as they seek to improve the way in which laws are made at EU level.



Lawmakers used a draft opinion for the Parliament's committee on economic...

To view the full article, register now.