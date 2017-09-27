UK Terror Reinsurer Suggests Mandatory Attack Cover Offer

Law360, London (September 27, 2017, 2:06 PM BST) -- The U.K.’s state-backed terrorism reinsurer suggested on Wednesday that insurance companies should be forced to offer cover against extremist attacks to help reduce widespread exposure among businesses if there are further strikes.



Pool Reinsurance's chief executive was speaking in the wake of extremist attacks in the U.K. in which 36 people have died, including one near London Bridge. (AP) Julian Enoizi, chief executive of Pool Reinsurance Co. Ltd., told Law360 that it may be time to pressure insurers to offer protection for companies in anticipation of...

