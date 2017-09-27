FCA Reveals Enforcement Plans For EU Insurance Rules

Law360, London (September 27, 2017, 3:56 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority has announced detailed plans for enforcing the European Union’s sweeping new insurance regime, which is designed to ensure fairer markets and boost consumer protection when it takes effect in February.



The EU’s Insurance Distribution Directive “aims to enhance consumer protection … and to support competition between insurance distributors,” an FCA spokesman told Law360 on Wednesday.



The U.K. watchdog set out on Monday how it expects the industry to handle complaints under the new regime, and said it would extend the full directive...

To view the full article, register now.