Oil Co Claims Exclusion No Excuse For Zurich To Duck Cover

Law360, London (September 27, 2017, 3:08 PM BST) -- A South Korean state-owned oil company has claimed Zurich Insurance PLC cannot duck its obligation to pay out for accidental damage to underwater drilling equipment because the policy did not include standard industry wording that covers the risk of physical loss or damage to offshore construction schemes.



Dana Petroleum E&P Ltd., a unit of Korea National Oil Corp. is suing 14 insurers and underwriting syndicates, including a unit of Zurich Insurance, in London for £30 million ($40.2 million) in damages after the firms refused to pay...

To view the full article, register now.