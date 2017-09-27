Belgian Diamond Wholesaler Files For Ch. 11 Protection

Law360, Wilmington (September 27, 2017, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Belgian diamond wholesaler Exelco NV on Wednesday filed for Chapter 11 protection for itself and its U.S. affiliates in a Delaware court.



The initial petition by the diamond dealer puts the company’s assets at between $10 million and $50 million and its liabilities between $50 million and $100 million. The form specifically listed approximately $24.6 million in unsecured trade debt to 20 other international diamond dealers.



Bloomberg reported in July that Belgian bank KBC Group NV had searched and seized goods from Execlo’s Antwerp offices in...

