Lexington Closes Latest Middle Market Fund At $2.66B

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 12:21 PM EDT) -- Lexington Partners closed its most recent middle-market fund and related vehicles after taking in $2.66 billion in commitments from investors across the globe and exceeding its initial target by more than $600 million, the firm said in a statement Wednesday.



The fund — Lexington Middle Market Investors IV LP — is focused on the acquisition of growth capital in small and middle market buyout interests across the secondary global market, according to Lexington. The fund will also take part in spinoffs, restructuring, tender offers and strip...

