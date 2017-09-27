The New Way To Be A Thought Leader In BigLaw

Law360, Grand Rapids (September 27, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT) -- BigLaw firms have begun creating web pages distinct from the firms’ main sites in order to offer clients and the public information on big topics affecting businesses and the legal community.



These microsites allow law firms to position themselves as thought leaders in a specific area of law and aid in marketing efforts to bring in new clients, according to Guy Alvarez, founder and CEO of Good2bSocial, a digital marketing agency for the legal industry.



"They’re about targeting," Alvarez said of microsites. "Getting the right content...

