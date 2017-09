NAFTA Officials Ink Small Biz Chapter, But Splits Remain

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 6:08 PM EDT) -- The third round of negotiations to revamp the North American Free Trade Agreement wrapped up Wednesday in Ottawa with the parties finalizing provisions to ease trade for small businesses while still grappling with some of the deal’s thornier provisions.



In a joint statement, trade officials from the U.S., Canada and Mexico lauded negotiators’ efforts to wrap up their work on NAFTA’s rules for small and medium-sized enterprises, or SMEs, marking the first closed chapter of the rebooted talks.



“The inclusion of a chapter on SMEs in a...

