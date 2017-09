Overstock-Led JV Plans To Launch Digital Tokens Exchange

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 5:05 PM EDT) -- An Overstock.com subsidiary said Wednesday it has formed a joint venture that will operate a platform allowing investors to trade digital tokens issued in so-called initial coin offerings, a booming but largely unregulated form of capital raising, compliant with federal regulations.



Ovestock.com unit tZero, the online retailer’s digital securities trading platform, and partners RenGen LLC and Argon Group, said their alternative trading system will provide investors in digital tokens, which can be considered securities under certain circumstances, the certainty that they are trading on a Securities...

