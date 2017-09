Feds Say Apprenticeships, Deregulation Key To Shale Growth

Law360, Pittsburgh (September 27, 2017, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Labor Secretary Alex Acosta on Wednesday pledged the Trump administration’s support for apprenticeship programs to fuel job growth in the natural gas industry, while the top deputy in the Department of Energy hailed continued deregulation as crucial to the industry’s future.



Appearing at the Shale Insight conference organized by industry groups from Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia, Acosta said President Trump’s executive order expanding apprenticeships would narrow the skills gap in the natural gas and other industries, while limiting the reach of the government.



“The Trump...

