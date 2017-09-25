Post Says General Mills Must Shelve Bagged Cereal Display
Post's complaint says that after it deployed its new shelving in 2016, marked "patent pending," GM began producing bagged cereal earlier this year and introduced an identical plastic merchandising system.
In addition to monetary damages, Post has asked the court to issue a preliminary injunction against GM’s use of the merchandising system, claiming...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login