Post Says General Mills Must Shelve Bagged Cereal Display

By Nicole Narea

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Post Consumer Brands LLC received a patent for bagged-cereal shelving on Tuesday and then crisply turned around and sued rival General Mills Inc. for alleged infringement in Missouri federal court the same day. 

Post's complaint says that after it deployed its new shelving in 2016, marked "patent pending," GM began producing bagged cereal earlier this year and introduced an identical plastic merchandising system.

In addition to monetary damages, Post has asked the court to issue a preliminary injunction against GM’s use of the merchandising system, claiming...
Case Information

Case Title

Post Consumer Brands, LLC


Case Number

4:17-cv-02471

Court

Missouri Eastern

Nature of Suit

830(Patent)

Date Filed

September 25, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

