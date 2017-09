Chinese Education Co. Raises $144M In Above-Range IPO

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 7:10 PM EDT) -- RYB Education Inc., which describes itself as the largest provider of early-education services in China, raised $144 million Wednesday in an initial public offering that priced above expectations, marking the first of six IPOs scheduled to price this week.



Beijing-based RYB offered 7.8 million American depositary shares at $18.50 each, exceeding its original price range of $16 to $18. The company directly sold 5.5 million shares in the IPO, while a shareholder affiliated with Ascendent Capital Partners, a private equity firm that invests in China-related opportunities,...

