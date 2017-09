Malta Stock Exchange Wins Approval To List ILS

Law360, London (September 27, 2017, 5:20 PM BST) -- The Malta Stock Exchange said on Wednesday that it has won regulatory backing allowing it to list insurance-linked securities, pitting it against a handful of offshore financial centers which dominate the multibillion-dollar market in London’s absence.



The Malta Financial Services Authority is to regulate the new Institutional Financial Securities Market when it opens next month, the exchange said in a statement.



The announcement puts the island a step ahead of the U.K., which is seeking a way into the highly lucrative ILS trade — which is...

