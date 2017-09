Proskauer Partner Says She Can't Access Key Firm Docs

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 8:45 PM EDT) -- A female partner accusing Proskauer Rose LLP of gender discrimination told a federal court Tuesday that, contrary to what the firm says, she doesn’t have access to many internal documents she needs to rebut the firm's claims she isn’t an employee and that she fears being fired if she presents the documents she is able to obtain.



The woman, a practice group head who has been allowed to proceed with her claims under a Jane Doe pseudonym, asked a Washington, D.C., court to accept a supplemental...

