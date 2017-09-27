Congress Sends ETF Safe Harbor Bill To Trump's Desk

Law360, Washington (September 27, 2017, 6:43 PM EDT) -- Congress on Wednesday passed a bill aimed at creating a research safe harbor for exchange traded funds, after a House voice vote sent the measure to President Donald Trump.



The House passed the Fair Access to Investment Research Act of 2017 from Sen. Dean Heller, R-Nev., which would mandate the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission promulgate a rule to provide a research safe harbor for broker-dealers of exchange traded funds, so that they are not considered “offerings” under federal law.



Through the safe harbor, broker-dealers would...

