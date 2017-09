Shearman & Sterling Offers New Parents More Paid Leave

Law360, Grand Rapids (September 27, 2017, 5:01 PM EDT) -- Shearman & Sterling LLP is offering its U.S. lawyers 20 weeks of paid leave when they become the primary caregiver of a new baby, the firm announced Wednesday, making it the latest in a string of law firms beefing up their parental leave programs.



In addition to the change to the policy for U.S.-based lawyers, Shearman & Sterling also increased primary caregiver leave for its U.S. business services staff to 14 weeks, up from zero weeks for hourly employees and six for salaried staff. The new...

To view the full article, register now.