OIG Report Finds Holes In FDA Food Facility Inspections

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Since the passage of the Food Safety Modernization Act in 2011, the overall number of food facilities inspected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has actually decreased, according to a report released Wednesday by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General.



The report flagged weaknesses in the FDA’s food facility inspection program; for one, the overall number of food facilities inspected by the FDA fell from a high of about 19,000 facilities in 2011 to just 16,000 in 2015, according...

