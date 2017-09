8th Circ. Backs NLRB That Bakery Union Vote Was 'Tainted'

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 4:36 PM EDT) -- An Eighth Circuit panel said on Wednesday that the National Labor Relations Board was right to block a petition signed by a majority of an Arkansas bakery’s employees to withdraw recognition of their union, upholding findings that the business engaged in illegal tactics that caused the petition to be “tainted.”



The split panel decision, authored by Judge Diana E. Murphy, did not uphold all of the NLRB’s unfair labor practice and other findings against Southern Bakeries LLC, but it did uphold most of them, including the...

To view the full article, register now.