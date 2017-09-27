EIOPA Demands More Internal Scrutiny From Insurers

Law360, London (September 27, 2017, 6:46 PM BST) -- Insurance company managers and board members must do more to scrutinize the way firms assess their own risks and solvency needs, the European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said in an article distributed on Wednesday.



Gabriel Bernardino, head of Europe’s top insurance regulator, urged insurers to widen the scope of their risk analyses under the Solvency II directive, the European Union’s unpopular capital rulebook.



The Frankfurt, Germany-based regulator is demanding more internal oversight of calculations known as "own risk and solvency assessments," which firms have to...

To view the full article, register now.