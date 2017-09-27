EIOPA Demands More Internal Scrutiny From Insurers
Gabriel Bernardino, head of Europe’s top insurance regulator, urged insurers to widen the scope of their risk analyses under the Solvency II directive, the European Union’s unpopular capital rulebook.
The Frankfurt, Germany-based regulator is demanding more internal oversight of calculations known as "own risk and solvency assessments," which firms have to...
