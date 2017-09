DOJ Orders Divestitures In €350M Graphite Electrodes Merger

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice revealed a settlement Wednesday under which it will allow Japanese chemicals company Showa Denko K.K.’s planned €350 million ($410.9 million) deal for Germany-based SGL Carbon SE’s graphite business to move forward so long as certain U.S. assets are sold.



The DOJ’s Antitrust Division filed a civil antitrust lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia alongside a proposed settlement that it says would resolve its competition concerns with the deal.



According to the DOJ, a merged SDK and...

