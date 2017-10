Global 20: Reed Smith

Law360, New York (October 10, 2017, 2:54 PM EDT) -- Reed Smith LLP advised on a $3.6 billion merger between Chinese shipping companies and continued to represent Bank of New York Mellon in the Argentine and Puerto Rican bond default litigation, all while adding new offices in Miami and Europe — accomplishments that landed the firm on Law360’s Global 20 list.



Reed Smith



U.S. headcount: 1,134



Global headcount: 1,819



Total offices: 27



Offices by Region:



North America: 15



Europe: 5



Middle East: 2



Asia-Pacific: 5 Reed Smith’s team of 1,819 attorneys, 685 of whom work abroad,...

