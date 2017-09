EPA Proposal To Rescind Clean Water Rule Draws Praise, Fire

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 7:07 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers’ proposal to rescind the Obama-era Clean Water Rule drew nearly 200,000 responses, with many business and agricultural groups strongly supporting the elimination of a rule they criticized as an economic disaster and a federal power grab.



In June the EPA and Corps proposed rescinding the 2015 rule, which defines what constitutes “waters of the United States,” the Clean Water Act term for waters that fall under federal jurisdiction and provides the federal government’s permitting authority. Critics...

