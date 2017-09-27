Shale Honchos Hear Contrast Between Pa., La. Enforcement

Law360, Pittsburgh (September 27, 2017, 4:31 PM EDT) -- Louisiana’s attorney general staked out an approach toward policing the energy industry that diverged sharply from the pose emerging from his Pennsylvania counterpart’s office Wednesday, addressing a crowd of stakeholders in Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia’s natural gas industries.



Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a former Republican U.S. representative, outlined his office’s limited role in intervening in the energy sector, while favorably contrasting the Trump administration’s approach toward environmental enforcement with that of the Obama administration, at a conference in Pittsburgh organized by shale groups in...

