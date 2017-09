Puerto Rico Power Co. Bondholders Offer $1B DIP Loan

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A group of bondholders with interests in Puerto Rico’s insolvent and beleaguered electric power company are offering to lend the utility $1 billion in new cash to help address damage wrought by Hurricane Maria, potentially positioning themselves for an earlier payout in the public corporation’s restructuring.



The mutual fund and hedge fund investors, who hold over $3 billion in uninsured bonds issued by the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority, announced Wednesday that they have offered a debtor-in-possession loan to the territory’s sole electric utility “to help...

