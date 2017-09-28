Senate Panel OKs Kirkland Partner As DOJ Criminal Head

Law360, Washington (September 28, 2017, 1:46 PM EDT) -- A Senate panel on Thursday advanced President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the U.S. Department of Justice’s Criminal Division, over Democratic objections about his background and lack of prosecutorial experience.



Although Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee raised concerns over Kirkland & Ellis LLP partner Brian Allen Benczkowski’s dearth of courtroom experience, longtime ties to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and representation of Alfa Bank, the committee advanced his nomination on a party line 11-9 vote on Thursday. The committee also advanced five U.S. attorney nominees by...

