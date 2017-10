Technology Assisted Review Can Work For Small Cases

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 5:06 PM EDT) -- For as long as e-discovery lawyers have been using technology assisted review, a belief has persisted that it cannot be used economically or effectively in small cases of, say, 5,000 or 10,000 documents. Some discovery professionals maintain that you need at least 100,000 documents before TAR makes sense.



This is a myth, born out of early, inefficient forms of TAR technology. The fact is that, with the right TAR protocols, TAR can be highly effective in small cases, typically reducing both the time and cost of...

To view the full article, register now.