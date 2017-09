How To Help PE Clients Attract Infrastructure Investors

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Private equity players looking to launch a debut infrastructure investment vehicle face a challenging environment that favors veteran fund managers with a history of success investing in the asset class, but even relative rookies to infrastructure can thrive with the right legal counsel by their side.



It has become increasingly difficult in recent years for so-called emerging infrastructure fund managers, or those raising their first or second unlisted infrastructure vehicle, to attract investor capital. In fact, between 2013 and last year, there was a 50 percent...

To view the full article, register now.