San Juan Can't Stop Vote On Restructuring Bank's $4.1B Debt

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday denied a bid by Puerto Rico's capital, San Juan, to stall a vote on a restructuring plan for the $4.1 billion debt load of the territory’s investment bank, saying that the city had not shown it had a secured interest on funds in the bank.



U.S. District Judge Laura Taylor Swain said the city had not shown it would suffer irreparable harm if the vote went ahead and that it had failed to provide a legal basis for its...

