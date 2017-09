Zen Magnets Petitions CPSC For Magnet Safety Rule

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Zen Magnets LLC on Thursday said that it has submitted a formal petition to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, proposing a new safety standard for high-powered small magnet spheres, in an effort it says is aimed at curbing the risks of counterfeits.



Zen Magnets, which has been in a long-running battle with the agency over the novelty toys, said it had submitted the petition in mid-August, almost a year after the Tenth Circuit in a split decision vacated the agency’s rule banning the sale of...

To view the full article, register now.