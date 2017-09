IRS Beats FOIA Suit Over Church Taxes

Law360, Los Angeles (September 28, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., federal judge on Wednesday killed a suit alleging that the Internal Revenue Service had failed to properly fulfill a Freedom of Information Act request from a religious freedom legal organization, noting that previous requests have not required the service to search all record systems for responsive records.



The court sided with the IRS, which argued that it had conducted a sufficiently thorough search for records in the agency since 2009 regarding Section 7611 of the U.S. Tax Code, which governs church tax investigations,...

