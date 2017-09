Patients Who Sued Menendez Doc Get Only $1M From Insurer

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 7:14 PM EDT) -- Patients who sued a pharmacy and the Florida eye doctor implicated in Sen. Bob Menendez's corruption scandal for allegedly blinding them with contaminated medicine are only entitled to a single $1 million payout by the pharmacy’s insurer, the Eleventh Circuit held on Wednesday.



The patients sued Eastern Pharmacy and Dr. Salomon Melgen — among others — in several suits beginning in 2014 after 11 of them went nearly blind after receiving injections of contaminated Avastin and Lucentis that led to serious eye infections, according to court documents....

To view the full article, register now.