EU Banks Call For Common Set Of Green Finance Standards

Law360, London (September 28, 2017, 4:41 PM BST) -- European banks said Thursday that a common set of principles and standards are needed to support the growth of green finance, which European Union lawmakers believe is necessary to fund the transition to a low-carbon economy as part of global efforts to combat climate change.



The European Banking Federation, which represents 4,500 banks and 32 national associations, made a set of recommendations to create a green finance framework as part of a report into the role of the banking sector in pushing green financial products....

