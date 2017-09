ESMA Falls Behind On Opinions For MiFID Disclosure Waivers

Law360, London (September 28, 2017, 6:14 PM BST) -- Europe’s securities authority announced on Thursday it is unlikely to finalize the regulatory opinions needed on hundreds of applications to waive disclosure requirements before MiFID II comes into force, so it has given national regulators the power to pitch in.



The European Securities and Markets Authority said in a statement that it had hoped to review the equity and nonequity waivers allowed under the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, or MiFID II, by the end of 2017.



But the authority has been forced to revise the...

