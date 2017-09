Becton Dickinson Offers EU Fixes For Planned $24B Bard Buy

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Becton Dickinson and Co. has offered concessions to the European Union's competition watchdog for its planned $24 billion acquisition of fellow New Jersey-based medical supply company C.R. Bard Inc., according to a Thursday filing.



The European Commission said that BD submitted commitments for the deal on Wednesday, but did not disclose details about the commitments. The competition watchdog was notified about the transaction in August, and a provisional deadline for the review is set for Oct. 18, according to its website.



A representative for BD was...

