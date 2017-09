Kasowitz Benson Fights Order Keeping Fraud Suit In Fla.

Law360, Miami (September 28, 2017, 10:07 PM EDT) -- Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP has appealed a Florida state judge's denial of its request to dismiss a lawsuit from former client Patriot National Inc. accusing it of “egregious misconduct,” pressing ahead with its argument that the matter belongs in New York where it is attempting to collect $1.1 million from the company.



Patriot National, which provides technology and outsourcing services to insurance companies, attracted extra attention with its June 30 complaint by comparing the firm's alleged wrongdoing, which it said included fraudulent billing, with an expectation of “legal services...

To view the full article, register now.