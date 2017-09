AbbVie, Amgen End Patent Fight Over Humira Biosimilar

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 2:52 PM EDT) -- AbbVie Inc. and Amgen Inc. on Thursday announced a patent litigation settlement that will keep a biosimilar version of Humira, the world’s best-selling drug, out of European pharmacies until 2018 and U.S. pharmacies until 2023.



The deal ends all patent litigation between the companies over Amgen’s biosimilar of AbbVie’s Humira, which recorded more than $16 billion in global sales last year. Under the settlement, Amgen can launch its biosimilar in Europe in October 2018 and the U.S. in January 2023. AbbVie will eventually issue licenses allowing...

