Enviros Sue EPA Over Ala., Miss. Air Board Conflict Rules

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 1:49 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups sued the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday in D.C. district court, alleging he has failed to enforce conflict of interest standards for Mississippi and Alabama required under the Clean Air Act, while adding the states have been out of compliance for decades.



The Center for Biological Diversity, along with Sierra Club and others, said Secretary Scott Pruitt has failed to implement a plan for the two states to address conflicts of interest for individuals who approve or enforce air permits...

