US Trustee, IRS Take Aim At True Religion's Ch. 11 Plan

Law360, Wilmington (September 28, 2017, 5:55 PM EDT) -- True Religion's Chapter 11 plan was hit with objections Wednesday and Thursday from several federal agencies, including the U.S. trustee's office and the IRS, taking aim at liability releases in the restructuring strategy and arguing the apparel retailer hasn't filed tax returns for the past four years.



In objections before the Delaware bankruptcy court, the federal bankruptcy watchdog, the IRS and the Bureau of Customs and Border Protection all argued the Chapter 11 plan grants releases that are too broad and that let certain nondebtor parties...

