SEC Settles Insider Trading Charges With Oil Company Exec

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of a Canadian affiliate of the Chinese oil company CNOOC Ltd. and a longtime friend agreed to disgorge profits and pay civil penalties for trading on inside information about a company CNOOC was about to acquire, the SEC announced Thursday.



Fengjiu Zhang, who was president and CEO of Calgary-based CNOOC Canada, asked one friend to buy stock for him and tipped another friend of CNOOC Ltd.’s impending acquisition of Canadian oil company Nexen Inc., not long after he assumed the post in 2012,...

