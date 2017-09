EEOC Accuses Publix Markets Of Religious Discrimination

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 3:23 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has slapped Publix Super Markets Inc. with discrimination claims in Tennessee federal court after a Rastafarian was told he would have to cut his dreadlocks to work at a store even though it violated his religious beliefs, the agency said Wednesday.



Guy Usher, 28, was hired to work at a Publix supermarket in Nashville, but management insisted that he couldn’t keep his dreadlocks if he wanted the job, refusing to provide accommodations for his faith such as allowing him to...

