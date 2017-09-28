Regulators Direct Governments On Derivatives Tagging Plan

Law360, London (September 28, 2017, 5:45 PM BST) -- Global regulators set out directions for governments on Thursday about how to set up a DNA-style tagging system to track over-the-counter derivatives, including those in the multibillion-dollar insurance-linked securities trade.



A Bank for International Settlements committee and the International Organization of Securities Commissions set out guidance showing authorities how to develop so-called unique product identifiers, designed to improve transparency in the OTC derivatives market.



These tags are attached to all products in the vast market in unlisted securities that regulators insist must be reported to a...

