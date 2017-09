FCA Lays Out New Asset Managers' Approval Process

Law360, London (September 28, 2017, 6:53 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority outlined plans Thursday to create an asset management center that will be set up in October to help new firms launch in the U.K., in a bid to encourage competition in the sector.



The center, which will be run by the financial watchdog, will help startup asset managers gain regulatory approvals by providing pre-application meetings and dedicated case officers and making it easier for firms to engage directly with FCA supervisors after they become authorized.



In a speech Thursday, Megan Butler, the...

