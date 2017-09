Judge Says Wait For Dismissal Order Dooms Transfer Motion

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 6:27 PM EDT) -- SalesLoft Inc. lost its chance to argue that a patent suit brought by a rival sales software company should be moved outside Utah under the U.S. Supreme Court’s TC Heartland decision, a federal judge ruled, because it waited to see whether the judge would find the patents were abstract.



U.S. District Judge Dale A. Kimball in a ruling Tuesday denied SalesLoft’s motion to dismiss or transfer a lawsuit that was filed in 2016 by InsideSales.com Inc. over two patents related to monitoring systems used by salespeople....

