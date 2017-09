Successful Challenge To Security Patent Dooms Discovery Bid

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 4:53 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal court on Tuesday dismissed MD Security Solutions LLC’s infringement case against its competitor Protection 1 Inc. as moot after the Patent Trial and Appeal Board found MD Security's alarm system patent invalid, and also denied Protection 1’s request for discovery and attorneys fees.



Protection 1 had sought discovery to prove that MD Security is a “patent troll” that brought an unreasonable case, but U.S. District Judge Paul Byron determined that it was no longer entitled to make such a request after it had...

