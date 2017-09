Pa. Ruling Won't Lower Bar To Prove Insurer Bad Faith

Law360, Los Angeles (September 28, 2017, 8:43 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania high court refused Thursday to rule that evidence of an insurance company's malicious intent is required for a policyholder to prevail on a bad faith claim, but attorneys say insureds will still have to clear a fairly high bar by showing the carrier knowingly or recklessly refused coverage without a reasonable basis.



In a unanimous ruling, the Pennsylvania justices affirmed a decision by the state’s Superior Court that an insurance carrier’s motive of self-interest or ill will is merely one factor that may be...

