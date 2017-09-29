Fla. High Court Says Stand Your Ground Can't Bar Civil Suits

Law360, Miami (September 29, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court ruled Thursday that while the state's Stand Your Ground law can bat away criminal charges, it cannot shield a defendant from a civil lawsuit.



The court reversed a Second District Court of Appeal decision that dismissed a civil lawsuit against a man who had permanently injured another but was cleared because of the Stand Your Ground law, which allows people who fear they are in danger to use deadly force before attempting to retreat.



The court said the criminal immunity determination cannot...

