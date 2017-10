Global 20: Paul Hastings

Law360, New York (October 6, 2017, 2:09 PM EDT) -- Paul Hastings LLP has continued to grow its global footprint over the past year, working out of its new Sao Paulo office to guide Brazil’s Braskem S.A. through a record Foreign Corrupt Practices Act case while representing Samsung Electronics in South Korea’s largest-ever outbound M&A transaction, earning it a spot on Law360’s Global 20 list.



Paul Hastings



U.S. headcount: 754



Global headcount: 984



Total offices: 21



Offices by Region:



North America: 10



Europe: 5



Asia-Pacific: 5



South America: 1 With 230 of its 984 attorneys working...

