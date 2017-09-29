IRS Must Improve Estate, Gift Tax Return Reviews, IG Says

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The IRS needs to improve the processes in its Estate and Gift Tax Program, the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration announced in an audit report Thursday.



TIGTA reviewed the IRS’s effectiveness and timeliness in selecting, processing, grading, and completing estate and gift tax returns. The report identifies improvements needed in Internal Revenue Manual guidance, classification sheet documentation, and managerial oversight, and it found that half of the classification sheets used to record the determination and grade of each return were difficult to read or were...

